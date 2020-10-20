LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is opening a new outlet store in downtown Louisville.
The outlet will be located in the historic 812 West Main building, right next to the museum.
The store will feature products that can't be found in the museum store or online.
For the first time ever, MLB Prime baseball bats with slight imperfections will be sold directly to the public. The bats are the same kind swung by some of the best hitters in Major League Baseball.
The outlet will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.
