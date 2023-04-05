LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Slugger Museum unveiled one of its biggest renovations Wednesday, work that has been years in the making.
The newly renovated Bat Vault holds the models Louisville Slugger uses to make its iconic bats, including the bats of the pros.
Some of the models are more than 100 years old.
The vault is now more than double its original size and is included in general admission tickets.
On Wednesday, organizers honored those who were essential in completing this renovation, which is now open to the public.
The museum gallery was also renovated and includes space for temporary exhibits.
The Hillerich family, which has been an integral part of the Louisville Slugger, said all of these updates will bring new life to the museum and ensure they stay in Louisville for another 100 years.
"Just to see our history, this is who we are," said Brian Hillerich, a pro bat production manager. "The models, the bats — that's what makes us the Louisville Slugger. And to share that with everyone — and not just VIPs — it's a special thing to me. I think it's great everyone now gets to see this."
The first temporary exhibit features something most people will recognize: the Big Bat right out front of the museum. It's the story behind the Big Bat and how it came to downtown Louisville.
The museum and its new exhibits and renovations opened to the public Wednesday.
