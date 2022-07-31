LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 100 homicides for the third consecutive year.
Community activist Christopher 2X, who leads local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there have been 101 homicides thus far in 2022. There were 15 people killed in July.
"It's the most horrific way to lose a loved one," 2X said. "We've never been into three straight years that's different in itself and that speaks volumes from our organizations perspective of how serious the problem still is."
There were another 56 victims wounded by gunfire in July, increasing the number of non-fatal gunshot victims to 260.
|Month
|Number
|January
|16
|February
|9
|March
|18
|April
|13
|May
|14
|June
|15
|July
|15
"Like many major cities, Louisville has experienced an unacceptable rise in gun violence and homicides over the past few years," Louisville Metro Police said in a statement. "LMPD is committed to utilizing a wide range of crime mitigation strategies to reduce violence, including seizing guns from individuals who cannot legally own them and focusing on known violent offenders."
In the past three years, 460 people in Louisville have been murdered.
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
2X said 583 people were wounded by gunfire last year.
Of the 101 homicides this year, only 41 have been solved.
"When you have triple-digit homicide years it just puts that family who's been waiting for answers on hold because these cases are piling up," 2X said.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
