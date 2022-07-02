LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is nearing triple-digit homicides for the third consecutive year midway through 2022.

Louisville Metro Police have reported 85 homicides in the first six months of the year. Fifteen homicides were reported in June, the fourth straight month the city has reached double-digit homicides.

Community activist Christopher 2X, who leads local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there have been 86 homicides thus far in 2022.

"Unfortunately, we are reaching 100 homicides again in 2022, for the third straight year and it is just hard to believe," 2X said in a news release.

In June, 36 people were wounded by gun violence, according to 2X. There have been 200 victims of non-fatal shootings this year.

"Kids suffer tremendously because of gun violence," 2X said. "They experience grief and trauma if they've lost someone close, know someone who was wounded, or just because they hear gunfire all too often. You do not have to be hit to be traumatized."

Louisville Homicides in 2022 
 Month Number
 January  16
 February  9
 March 18
 April 13
 May 14
 June 15

     

In the past six days, there have been six homicides reported in the city.

man and a woman were found dead inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood on June 27.

On Thursday, two men were found dead in an apartment near Oxmoor Center while a male was also shot and killed in Portland. A man was killed and two women were injured in an "altercation" in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning, a juvenile was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood and LMPD said the boy's injuries were "life-threatening," but an update on his status hasn't been given.

Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.

2X said 583 people were wounded by gunfire last year.

Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal

