LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed in the city's Portland neighborhood Thursday night.
Major Mindy Vance, a spokesperson for LMPD, said officers with the department's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street just before 10 p.m. That's near Portland Avenue and Northwestern Parkway.
Once on scene, officers found a male, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but as of Thursday night had not made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online using LMPD's anonymous crime tip portal by clicking here.
