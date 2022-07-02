LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile was shot early Saturday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood.
LMPD's Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilson Ave on a report of a shooting at about 3:50 a.m.
Police found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ellis said EMS was called and transported the boy to University Hospital with injuries that appear to be life-threatening.
Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.