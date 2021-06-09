LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old swimmer from Louisville got a shot to represent the United States in the Olympics.
At 6 feet, 8 inches tall, Will Scholtz reached new heights in his swimming career over the past weekend at the USA Olympic Team Trials - Wave 1 in Omaha, Nebraska. Scholtz, a sophomore at St. Xavier, posted his fastest time ever in the 200-meter breaststroke during a qualifying event.
Scholtz finished second in his last heat and 10th out of about 100 swimmers in the qualifying event. At 16, he's extremely young to be performing at this level, which means his decadelong dream of being an Olympian just might make him an American in Paris in 2024.
"I mean, next Olympics is gonna be really hyped," he said. "I'll be a sophomore in college, wherever I am. I think, if I keep going and improving at this rate, I guess I'll have a good chance to make it, but we'll see where it takes me."
Scholtz's best event is actually the 100-meter breaststroke, but he credited his parents and grandmother, who were in the stands, for propelling him to his great performance in the 200.
For now, he'll keep training up to four hours a day as he tries to pick a college. As he heads into his junior year at St. X, Scholtz said N.C. State and Virginia are tops on his list to help him fulfill his Olympic dream.
Four of Scholtz's teammates at Lakeside Swim Club also swam in Omaha.
