LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program mentoring young men in Louisville held its annual forum Tuesday.
The 26th annual Men of Quality Lifestyle Choices Forum was held in the Student Activity Center at the University of Louisville and hosted by members of the fraternity Omega Psi Phi. The goal is to connect positive male role models with at-risk youth.
Men of Quality started in 1995 with a call to action at the Million Man March in Washington, D.C.
"It was about 100 kids back in 1995 and has grown to actually a two-day event where we have close to 1,100 students come in those two days," said Michael Shoulders, chair of Lifestyle Choices. "We're just trying to get our community back to the way it was when we were growing up."
Tuesday's speakers included Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, University of Louisville legends Darrell Griffith and Deion Branch and U of L athletic director Josh Heird.
The program includes students from just about every school in JCPS, many of whom were not shy Tuesday about sharing what they've learned.
"I just want to learn how to be a leader," said Nehemiah Lucky, a junior at Fern Creek High School.
Organizers said Thursday they are working with Greater Louisville Inc. and focus groups to talk about ways to address and reduce the violence in Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.