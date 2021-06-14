LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is commemorating Juneteenth all week long with free activities for the community.
Those activities include a wellness fair at Waterfront Park, live music and a special worship service at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church.
June 19, 1865, was the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned that the Civil War had ended and they were free.
A 15-member commission planned the events to mark the historical event.
"It was important to bring together a cross-section of people to collaborate on a city-wide celebration that also supports our ongoing work to advance racial equity," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. "I'm thankful for their partnership and for thinking boldly in putting together this special week of events."
"I strongly encourage anyone and everyone -- black, white, brown, whoever you are -- to celebrate Juneteenth, to acknowledge Juneteenth, to teach your children about Juneteenth," Louisville Metro Council District 4 Councilman Jecorey Arthur said. "Whether or not this gets banned in schools doesn't matter. You need to do the real teaching in your home."
For a schedule of events, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.