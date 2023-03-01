LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tornado sirens sounded all over Kentucky at 10:07 Wednesday morning, but it was only a drill.
The test also triggered Emergency Alert Systems on phones.
March 1-7 has been designated as Severe Weather Week in Kentucky. Emergency management leaders emphasize preparing your severe weather plan and collecting supplies now so you're not scrambling when there is a real emergency.
They also recommend that you identify your tornado safe space, preferably a basement, or find the most interior place in your home, away from windows.
"You wanna get two ways to receive warnings," said John Gordon, director of the National Weather Service's Louisville office. "Your phone is WEA -- Weather Emergency Alerts. And a weather radio. The middle of the night is not gonna do it. The dog is not gonna wake you up. You need to have a plan of action for your family. Know where you go, be safe and be prepared."
You should have a go-bag ready with food, medication, water and battery-powered lights.
