LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's tourism department released a new visitor's guide for the city Friday.
The cover was designed by local artist Bri Browers, who's work many in the city will recognize. She's depicted many of Louisville's most iconic landmarks.
"Being asked to illustrate the cover of the Louisville Visitor Guide was an honor," Bowers said in a news release Friday. "I have so much pride in Louisville and knowing that my work may be someone’s first impression of our city is a really powerful. My career was built from the people in this city fiercely supporting me and it’s an honor to represent it to locals and visitors alike."
Highlights of the new visitor's guide include the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, the Louisville Urban Bourbon Experience, the city's varying architecture styles and tips for the best Kentucky Derby experience.
The free guide is available at the Louisville Visitor Venter on 4th Street downtown. To browse it online, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.