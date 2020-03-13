LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's tourism bureau says the city currently stands to lose $57.6 million after conventions and meetings have pulled out Metro Louisville over COVID-19 coronavirus fears.
Louisville Tourism outlined the numbers Friday in a news release.
The organization says 14 organizations have canceled their meetings, events, conferences and trade shows. That represents 68,967 rooms for 122,328 attendees.
They city's tourism industry annually takes in an estimated economic impact of $3.5 billion. That includes convention, corporate and leisure travel.
The convention business booked through Louisville Tourism was originally projected to create $550 million this year.
"The sales team is working to secure future group bookings to mitigate some of the short-term loss," the news release states. "Hotels and restaurants remain open. The majority of Louisville's 120 attractions remain open. There are some attraction closures or modified tour schedules at this time. Some events and performances have been postponed."
