FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. State of the Union speeches could be crafted on autopilot, so formulaic are they. To shake things up before President Joe Biden's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, The Associated Press asked the computer program ChatGPT to channel some of history's great thinkers, like Aristotle, and some decidedly not great ones, like the Three Stooges, and produce 300-word versions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)