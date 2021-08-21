LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League celebrated its centennial by hosting a community health fair Saturday hosted at Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in the Russell neighborhood.
Vendors provided professional health screenings, including blood pressure checks, dental screenings and mammograms, to encourage people to make positive lifestyle changes.
The event also featured COVID-19 vaccines and grocery giveaways.
"Our five pillars are 'Jobs, Justice, Education, Health, and Housing' so today we are celebrating and lifting up health and we are really putting on an event for the community to come out and really take care of themselves," Lyndon Pryor, Chief Engagement Officer of the Louisville Urban League, said.
The Louisville Urban League serves eight counties in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
