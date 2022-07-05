LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League is stepping from the role this fall, the organization announced Tuesday
After surpassing seven years as the nonprofit's leader on Oct. 1, Sadiqa Reynolds plans to step down from her role for the Louisville Urban League on Oct. 31.
According to a news release, Reynolds is taking a CEO position for an organization based in New York City. She will remain a full-time resident in Louisville.
The Urban League's board of directors appointed a search committee to find Reynolds' successor.
"There is no replacing a Sadiqa Reynolds," Louisville Urban League Board Chair Lorri Lee said in a news release. "It is the durability of what she built that is most important. The Louisville Urban League is now a transformational organization with a staff second to none and operational infrastructure built to sustain that transformation for generations to come."
Reynolds was the first female president in the League's 101-year history.
According to a news release, during Reynolds' tenure, Louisville Urban League placed 2,237 people in jobs, served 2,154 people with the Reily Reentry Project and helped 3,725 students in out-of-school time programs, among other projects.
In the past seven years, the Louisville Urban League has quadrupled its staff and tripled the organization budget for a greater impact on the community.
Reynolds was honored as the National Urban League Woman of Power in 2018. She was also selected as Louisville's Magazine's Person of the Year in 2017.
