LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They're all volunteers and usually strangers. But together, they're a family.
When a first responder dies in the line of duty in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri, a special team travels to that community. From the funeral to the procession to just being there for the family of the fallen, they handle everything that's needed when honoring a hero.
Supporting Heroes is a nonprofit organization that's comprised of mostly active duty and retired first responders. There can be up to 100 volunteers with Supporting Heroes who are involved in the services.
"We let them know that we're going to help them pay their bills," Executive Director Eric Johnson said. "We're going to support them as we assist in getting state and federal benefits."
Supporting Heroes was recently in London, Kentucky, after police officer and volunteer firefighter Logan Medlock was killed when an alleged drunk drive crashed into his cruiser.
"Just so that we can achieve the best that we can for the ultimate honor for the ultimate sacrifice," Johnson said.
To help the Supporting Heroes organization whether through donations or becoming a member, more information is available online.
