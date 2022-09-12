LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville volunteers delivered care baskets Monday to area firefighters as part of the AmeriCorps Seniors Program's Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Louisville Metro Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) members presented baskets filled with treats and homemade cards and notes to show appreciation for the sacrifices first responders make every day.
"It's still important to recognize the sacrifices that were made, the lives that were lost," said Chris Clements, program coordinator of RSVP. "We're showing gratitude for what they do as a sacrifice every day for us."
They visited Okolona Fire Department, Highview Fire Station & EMS and Fairdale Fire Department.
"It's wonderful to have their support," Okolona Fire Chief Mark Little said. "There are times when we go through some difficult things, and this truly shows that support from the community.
