LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, some people are trying to figure out how to help.
Kentucky Baptist Convention is sending disaster relief teams to Poland to support refugees any way they can.
For nearly two months, Russia has been at war with Ukraine.
The people who once called the war-ravaged country home are fleeing to other nearby countries.
More than two million refugees now call Poland home, the most of any other country.
On Easter Sunday, volunteers with Kentucky Baptist Convention said a prayer after they packed their bags to go help.
"We're hoping to be able to be there to just be a kind face to them," Bradley Willis, a volunteer, said.
Willis is one of about a half-dozen people going to Poland for eight days.
While there, they will help some of the women and children that have been displaced from Ukraine.
"They've been displaced, because of situations that no person should ever have to go through, and so we're hoping to be there to help them," Willis said. "Maybe even sometimes just for them to be able to talk and us just to be a listening ear to them inside these elements."
Kentucky Baptist Convention has had partnerships in that region for many years.
Sixty people are currently staying at the First Baptist Church there.
Volunteers will feed refugees, clean the facility, renovate and build new apartments for future refugees.
"Watch the children as the moms go out and maybe look for jobs or to finish paperwork of things that they're having to do to be able to stay in the country," Willis said.
Around 10 millions Ukrainians have left their country since the invasion started February 24.
"As a believer in Christ, you have a desire in your heart to be able to minister to those that have been displaced, that are hurting and look for opportunities to be able just to love on them," Willis said.
