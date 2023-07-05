WDRB drone video from July 5 shows the warehouse now demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A warehouse in the Smoketown neighborhood was demolished after a massive fire nearly brought the entire building to the ground last month.

Smoke and flames rolled out of the warehouse June 12, destroying all the furniture and supplies inside. Wayside Christian Mission owned the building and used it for storage, holding donated items like carpet, furniture, office supplies and kitchen equipment.

For safety reasons, what was left had to be torn down.

"It's just like a nightmare that doesn't end," Wayside Chief Operating Officer Nina Moseley said a few days after the fire. "But we've been back every day, we've been working on it, trying to get demolition quotes. It has to come down. The city has ordered it down. We're trying to do that as quickly as possible."

Wednesday, nearly one month after the fire, Mosely said Wayside is still searching for a new storage facility, and while it does so, it can't accept large donations.

Moseley said demolition costs were extremely high and not covered by insurance. If you'd like help and donate, click here.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.

