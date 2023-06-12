IMAGES | Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Louisville Fire crews at the scene of a vacant warehouse fire at South Jackson and East Caldwell streets in the city's Smoketown neighborhood on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WDRB drone photo)
Cooper said crews attempted to enter the warehouse to fight the fire from the inside, but were quickly evacuated "because of the conditions of the building," including its age.
Shortly after crews were evacuated, the front of the building collapsed, Cooper said, as they hit a third alarm fire. In total, 25 fire apparatus were deployed and 100 firefighters were on scene, Cooper said.
There have been no reports of any injuries and Cooper said the fire didn't spread to any nearby buildings.
Cooper said the fire was under control at 7:06 p.m. Monday.
The public is asked to stay away from the area as crews monitor the building and investigate the cause of the fire.
Traffic was being blocked in the area of the intersection while crews work to contain the fire.
Cooper said it appeared the building is owned by Wayside Christian Mission, which has representatives on scene and said it was used for storage and didn't have anyone working inside at the time. Cooper said Wayside did have "complaints" of homeless individuals around the building, which he said will be part of the ongoing investigation.
Crews will be on scene throughout the evening and into the early morning.
Arson investigators will be collecting evidence and looking at surveillance video, but anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's Crime Tip Line by clicking here.