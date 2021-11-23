LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Water bills for Louisville residents are set to slightly increase.
The Board of Water Works approved the Louisville Water Company's budget for next year, which includes a 93-cent increase in average monthly bills.
Starting Jan. 1, the average cost for a household using 4,000 gallons of water a month will go up to $25.84.
According to a news release, Louisville Water plans to invest more than $80 million to maintain and upgrade infrastructure that produces billions of gallons of water to Louisville.
“Annual investments in infrastructure are important to maintain reliable service,” Spencer Bruce, President & CEO of Louisville Water, said in a news release. “Louisville Water’s history of proactively taking care of the more than 4,000 miles of water main is considered a national model.”
