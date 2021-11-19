LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews with the Louisville Water Company have finished installing a 60-inch, 30,000-pound water valve under Frankfort Avenue.
The giant valve is one of eight being installed as part of a yearlong water main replacement project on Frankfort Avenue. The massive valves help move water in and out of the Crescent Hill Water Treatment Plant.
According to a news release, the valve "is like an underground traffic light. It controls the direction of water in the main and can be used to turn the water off."
Louisville Water officials say the valves will withstand the test of time.
"I’ve worked here for over 30 years, and this is one of the biggest valves we’ve put in," Louisville Water Inspector Tony Gathof said in a written statement. "It takes lots of patience and skill to lift something this big into the air, place it in a deep pit, and line it up exactly where it needs to go. It will be in the ground and working a lot longer than me!"
Crews started replacing the critical water mains near the reservoir in August. It's a $13.2 million investment that will include work on Frankfort, Stilz, and Reservoir Avenues. In September, crews unearthed an ancient pipe that dates back to 1877. It was installed 144 years ago.
Customers will not lose water service during construction, but drivers on Frankfort Avenue must find alternate routes. The ongoing project has impacted nearby businesses, which remain open during construction.
