LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An interstate closure combined with an ongoing construction project is creating a challenge for one of Louisville's most popular business districts.
Some businesses on Frankfort Avenue, known for shops and restaurants in Crescent Hill and Clifton neighborhoods, have had less patrons as navigating the road has become difficult.
Louisville Water Company started replacing old water mains beneath the road in August. Some sections of the road will be shut down for about a year.
The first phase of the project to replace mains and valves is between Stilz and Reservoir Avenues and some side streets. It's expected to continue until October as the westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane in that area are closed to traffic.
"There's so many small businesses along this corridor that rely on drive-by traffic," Kara Hancock, manager of Blue Dog Bakery, said.
Susan Straub, owner of European Splendor, estimates her store is down 50% since the construction project started in August.
The small businesses were dealt another blow last weekend after an unexpected shutdown on Interstate 64. The roadway closed in both directions for the next four weekends due to work at the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64.
Last weekend, eastbound drivers exited at Grinstead Drive, turning onto Lexington Road, then onto Cannons Lane. The detour created traffic problems around the area.
"The way I found out about it was from an employee calling me from her car and saying 'I'm so sorry I can't get to work, I'm stuck in traffic,'" Hancock said.
Business owners on Frankfort Avenue fear customers will be deterred from coming to their shops and restaurants amid construction and traffic concerns. They ask for more input on the construction work.
"I think all business owners in this stretch on Frankfort Avenue would love to be considered more in conjunction with what's going on," John Johnson, owner of the Wine Rack, said.
After the pandemic put stresses on small businesses, the construction projects now have a hampering effect as they try to recover.
"Our livelihood depends on people coming down here and it is important that if big projects are going to be done down here that we have a say, a little bit of say of how people can get here," Straub said.
The Louisville Water Company says its asking the community to put up with an inconvenience for a long-term benefit.
"We know many in the Frankfort Avenue area have lost their normal way to get to restaurants, shops and businesses," Kelley Dearing Smith, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for Louisville Water Company, said. "There’s access, but it requires extra work."
Louisville Water Company is encouraging its employees and the community to continue to shop and dine in the area.
After Louisville Water Company's first phase of the project, a second phase will start early next year.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is making some changes to its planned detours this weekend, sending drivers to exit I-64 East at I-71 North, to I-264 West and then back onto I-64.
