LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A project to upgrade lighting in the Cochran Hill Tunnel will close Interstate 64 again this weekend.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding drivers that I-64 will close both east and west lanes between Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive beginning at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be installing LED lights in the Cochran Hill Tunnels.
This is the second of five consecutive weekend lane closures. Last weekend, there were a lot of issues with the detours in the area, so some changes have been made.
A new detour will have eastbound drivers exit I-64 East at I-71 North, to I-264 West and then back onto I-64. The westbound detour that has drivers take the Watterson will stay the same.
Here are the planned closures of I-64 (weather permitting) to finish the project:
9 p.m. Sept. 17 to 5 a.m. Sept. 20
9 p.m. Sept. 24 to 5 a.m. Sept 27
9 p.m. Oct. 1 to 5 a.m. Oct. 4
9 p.m. Oct. 8 to 5 a.m. Oct 11
The weekend closures are scheduled through Oct. 11, but depending on the weather and progress on the project, KYTC hopes it will be able to shave off one week of weekend closures.
