LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a woman after accusing her of helping facilitate a murder and robbery.
On August 14, LMPD responded to a shooting in the Lyndon neighborhood and found a man had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance video showed the suspect shooting the man and taking robbing him.
Police say the suspect's girlfriend, Dakaisha West, 32, admitted to driving him prior to the shooting and then away from the scene after the murder and robbery of the victim.
West was charged with the facilitation of murder and robbery.
She was arraigned in court Saturday morning.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.