LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has cashed her $100,000 winning lottery ticket after waiting for over a year.
In February 2021, the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a Fastest Road to $3 Million ticket at Cox's Smokers Outlet on Shelbyville Road.
"I just didn't want to spend it right away," the woman told Kentucky Lottery officials. "I wanted to think on it."
The Jefferson County resident said she usually buys her tickets at the same store, where they call her "the lottery lady."
“I scratch off my tickets a little differently," she explained. "I’ll scratch off the prize amounts first. That’s when I went up to the self-ticket checker, and I saw, ‘You’ve won $100,000.’"
After winning, she said she ran out of the store, got into her car and started crying. But then she decided to wait for a year to cash it in.
After claiming her winnings at Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Monday, the woman received a check for $71,000 after taxes. The ticket was still valid after a year because scratch-offs can be redeemed for six months after sales of the game end.
She said she has wanted to buy a condo, and now she can with her winnings.
"It was like my dreams came true," she said.
