LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is facing two counts of murder in connection with a Saturday night crash that killed two people.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Alyssha McFadden is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Friday on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Police say the crash took place Nov. 20 at about 5 p.m. on Westport Road, near the I-264 interchange.
According to an arrest report, McFadden was driving a red Toyota Camry westbound on Westport Road "at a high rate of speed." At the intersection of Westport Road and Ambridge Drive, McFadden hit a Ford Edge that was making a left-hand turn from Ambridge Drive to Westport Road.
The crash caused the deaths of the two people in the Ford Edge: 76-year-old Margaret Herbig and 82-year-old Goerge Herbig. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the arrest report, police found an open bottle of vodka in the center console of the vehicle McFadden was driving.
McFadden was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say she smelled of alcohol when she was questioned, and officers were able to execute a search warrant to get the results of her blood-alcohol tests taken at the hospital. According to court documents, her blood-alcohol level was .210.
Police say they later learned that MetroSafe dispatchers received several 911 calls shortly before the accident reporting that a vehicle matching the one McFadden was driving was "traveling at a high rate of speed and in and out of traffic."
McFadden is charged with two counts of murder and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
Related story:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.