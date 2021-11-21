LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash on Westport Road near the Watterson Expressway on Saturday evening.
Margaret Herbig, 76, and George Herbig, 82, died as a result of their injuries from the crash.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, one of them was driving an SUV and trying to turn left onto Westport Road from Ambridge Drive. A passenger vehicle traveling on Westport Road crashed into the SUV around 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of Westport Road in the Woodland Park neighborhood.
Margaret and George Herbig both died at the scene of the crash. Mitchell said on Saturday the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
“I am saddened by the news of a tragic accident on Westport Road in District 7," Councilwoman Paula McCraney, D-7, said in a statement. "As I await the investigative report from LMPD Traffic Unit, I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and extend my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.”
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
