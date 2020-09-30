LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested last week after investigators say she intentionally started a housefire that left one man dead and another person with serious injuries in the Highview neighborhood.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Firefighters were sent to a home on Apple Valley Drive, in a subdivision near the intersection of Beulah Church Road and East Manslick Road, to battle a housefire that was reported shortly before midnight.
Maj. Kevin Fletcher of Louisville Metro Arson says firefighters pulled one man from the home. That man lived in the home and died as a result of the fire, according to Maj. Fletcher. That man has not been identified.
Fletcher said another person was also injured in the blaze and had to be hospitalized. The extent of that person's injuries is not known.
According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alisha Abell admitted to setting the fire. Authorities say she knew the victim.
Abell has been charged with first-degree arson and murder. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 bond.
Fletcher said no further information would be released on the case, as the investigation is still open.
