LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville woman was killed in a rollover crash on Friday evening in Warrick County, Indiana.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 64, near the 47.5 mile marker, Sgt. Todd Ringle, with Indiana State Police said in news release.
Police say the driver of a box truck was traveling eastbound in the right of I-64, approaching a construction zone where the left lane was closed. They say the construction zone has orange barrels and signs in the area indicting that the left lane was closed.
Ringle says that Leah McMillen, 52, attempted to pass that truck before the left landed ended "but the right rear of her vehicle collided into the left side of the truck causing her to lose control."
Her vehicle then "left the roadway on the south side, struck a tree, overturned, and came to a final rest in a ditch that had approximately one foot of standing water," according to ISP.
McMillen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured.
Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.