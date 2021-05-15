LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was killed, and her brother was critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at the Demonbreun Street exit on Interstate 40 west, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release Saturday.
Authorities identified the woman as Jazmin Swain, 28. Her brother, 21-year-old Tristian Swain, is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition as a result of the crash, according to police.
An investigation into the crash shows that the Swains were passengers in a Ford Fusion that left the roadway "for a reason yet to be determined" and hit the center concrete dividing wall, police said.
While the Fusion was disabled in the middle of I-40, police said the Swains got out of the vehicle when another car traveling on the interstate crashed into them and the Fusion.
The driver of that car that hit the Swains told police he was "unable to avoid the crash."
"Neither of the drivers showed any indication of impairment," police said in a news release.
No other injuries were reported in the crash, according to police.
Police did not say if any charges would be filed against individuals in connection to the crash.
