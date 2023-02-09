LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is open in west Louisville thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bellarmine University.
Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
"I was being very intentional about putting a coffee shop in the west end," said Hilliman.
Hillman grew up in the neighborhood. She said many people come to the west end for work.
"People drive into the west end, and they usually have a coffee shop down the street from their house. So, they come here and there's nothing," she said. "And so, they had to rely on McDonald's coffee and why would they do something like that when I can have premium coffee here?"
Her passion is coffee and community.
"I can make a latte with my eyes closed," said Hilliman. "I can tell you, tell your phone, how to make a latte, but learning the business side of it is a lot."
Bellarmine University helped Hilliman get Julee's Mocha off the ground.
"We believe uplifting those businesses is critical in helping the economy thrive," said Jorge Pazmino.
Pazmino helps over see Bellarmine's Women of Color Entrepreneur Leadership Program. The program is fully funded, meaning participants don't have to pay anything.
"It is a great way to give back to the community, to support underrepresented populations and also female entrepreneurs," Pazmino said.
It's a six-month program where female entrepreneurs, like Hilliman, learn about business marketing and taxes. At the end, some participants have a chance to win money.
"It's really not centralized in the idea of supporting one, two, three entrepreneurs. It is really making a community impact by supporting a business that is operating and has lots of potential and can make an impact on the community as a whole," Pazmino said.
Hilliman went home with $10,000. She used the money to pay employees and buy the tools she needs to make coffee.
"I'm glad I went this way. I'm learning how to be a business owner, in the pace where I feel like well, I know I'm going to succeed. I think anybody that needs help and support, and is ready to take their business to the next level, I feel like this program is perfect for them; and they should at least try. If you don't get in this year, there's always next year," Hilliman said.
Bellarmine is still accepting applications for the program. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28. To apply, click here.
Hilliman said right now, Julee's Mocha Coffee shop is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting in March, she said, the coffee shop will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
