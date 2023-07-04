LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some neighbors in east Louisville woke up to a patriotic surprise on the Fourth of July.
Mary Wade, 80, does more than paint bricks. She makes house calls.
"After they're washed, we bring them over here to dry," Wade said. "After they dry overnight, I put them on this table and put two coats of paint, I draw the pattern and put two coats of paint on them."
Although Wade is retired, she spends about 30 to 40 hours a week on the bricks.
"If I can do 16 a day for five days a week," Wade said. "I only give myself five days a week because I figure well maybe I have a doctor's appointment or maybe I just want to do something else. That's 80 a week. Maybe 320 a month."
These days, Wade spends her free time painting the American flag on bricks. She started in 2020 by painting a brick for a friend.
"I made her a flag, and I snuck it over there and put it on the porch and someone knew it and they said 'Oh I'd like to have one,'" Wade said. "So I made them one."
Over the last three years, her project keeps growing brick by brick.
"I've got a lot of people who say it's bringing them together," Wade said.
Instead of brick and mortar, Wade works out of her garage during the day and often delivers the bricks to homes in Norton Commons and Rock Springs at night.
"I'd go during the daytime and check to make sure where the Ring doorbells are," Wade said. "So I would go at night, make sure I didn't get in front of the doorbell."
Her daughter, Teresa Hawkins, said the project has added to Wade's quality of life by giving anonymously.
"It keeps her in shape and it really does elate her quality of life to bring joy to people," Hawkins said.
Although her mom is giving away her bricks, Hawkins said it has been rewarding.
"Everybody has been so kind and receptive and grateful and for that, I am grateful as her daughter," Hawkins said.
Wade has received plenty of positive feedback.
"I've had a lot of cards sent to me," Wade said. "I've had notes in my mailbox."
