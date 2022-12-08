LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was arrested in 2020 after allegedly refusing to self-quarantine following a COVID-19 diagnosis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and will avoid incarceration.
Kendra Burnett was arrested on April 27, 2020, at a Kroger store on South Second Street, near Central Avenue, and charged with multiple counts of felony wanton endangerment.
After being taken into custody, police said Burnett kicked out the rear tail light of the police vehicle and caused damage to the interior handle. She was charged with one count of second-degree criminal mischief in connection with those alleged actions.
Burnett, 40, had been ordered by a Jefferson Circuit Court judge to self-quarantine at home.
In exchange for her Nov. 28 guilty plea to criminal mischief, seven wanton endangerment charges were dismissed.
Burnett was sentenced to two years in jail, which will be conditionally discharged as long as she stays out of trouble and pays the city restitution of about $800.
Burnett was one of a handful of Louisville residents who were arrested or put on home incarceration for violating orders by the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness to stay in quarantine whole positive for COVID during the early months of the pandemic.
Louisville Metro Police officers were sent to the Kroger after a witness said Burnett was at the store in violation of the court order. When police arrived, they said they found a woman identifying herself as Burnett's mother standing outside. That woman pointed Burnett out to police as she left the store.
Police said they contacted the Jefferson County Attorney's Office and were informed that it was at least the third time Burnett had refused to self-quarantine.
