LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- A judge has ordered another Louisville resident to stay home after refusing to self-quarantine amid COVID-19 concerns.
The person, who is identified only by the initials D.L. in the order, is living with someone who has tested positive for the highly contagious illness and another person who is a presumptive case, according to an affidavit from Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the health department.
Because the person has been exposed to the virus, D.L. was ordered into quarantine March 25.
"This contact is sufficient to have transmitted the disease" to D.L., according to the order.
But, according to a court order, D.L. refused to comply and a family member confirmed the person "leaves the house often."
The health department attempted to contact D.L. for several days but could not get a response.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig signed an order late Wednesday ordering the Department of Corrections to fit D.L. with a global positioning device for the next 14 days. If D.L. leaves the home again, he or she could be criminally charged.
This is at least the fourth such case in Louisville in the past few weeks.
Two people who live in the same home near Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane — one who has tested positive, one who has not — were ordered last week to remain in their home after both refused to stay isolated.
Jefferson County courts have set up an on-call judge now for these types of cases.
