LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started as a constant headache for a Louisville woman and ended up placing her in the hospital for nearly a month with COVID-19.
Louisville resident LaTranza Hicks told WDRB News she woke up scared in the ICU after having headaches, losing her sense of taste and her strength.
"I didn't know what was going on for the longest time," Hicks said. "It was just weird ... Actually, I thought that I was kidnapped at first."
Hicks battled the coronavirus at University of Louisville Hospital for three weeks and is now recovering at Frazier Rehab Institute. Hospital staff wheeled her out in a special survivor walk last week.
Doctors said they are seeing more cases similar to Hicks'.
"What we're seeing is this is not just an illness that affects the lungs but an infection that affects all of the organs: the heart, the internal organs, even the nervous system," said Dr. Darryl Kaelin with Frazier Rehab Institute.
Kaelin said Hicks is now recovering well.
