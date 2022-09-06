LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday marked four years since a gunman opened fire inside a Cincinnati bank, killing three people and shooting a Louisville woman 12 times.

Whitney Austin was shot 12 times when she went to work as a project manager at Fifth Third headquarters in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2018. Three people were killed before the gunman was killed by police.

Austin reunited with the people who helped save her life on Tuesday, an officer with the Cincinnati Police Department and the trauma surgeon and nurses who cared for her in the hospital.

After the shooting, Austin founded the Whitney/Strong Foundation, a nonprofit that works to end gun violence.

