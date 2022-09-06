LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday marked four years since a gunman opened fire inside a Cincinnati bank, killing three people and shooting a Louisville woman 12 times.
Whitney Austin was shot 12 times when she went to work as a project manager at Fifth Third headquarters in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2018. Three people were killed before the gunman was killed by police.
Austin reunited with the people who helped save her life on Tuesday, an officer with the Cincinnati Police Department and the trauma surgeon and nurses who cared for her in the hospital.
After the shooting, Austin founded the Whitney/Strong Foundation, a nonprofit that works to end gun violence.
Related Stories:
- Louisville gun reform advocate encourages Kentucky to follow Congress' lead
- Louisville woman who survived Cincinnati mass shooting reacts to Texas school shooting
- Louisville nonprofit awarded $85k grant to study long-term impact of gun violence
- Louisville nonprofit awarded $50K grant to help teach responsible gun ownership
- Louisville native who survived mass shooting offers gun safety training to help curb city's violence
- Louisville nonprofit donating 5,000 gun locks to pediatricians across Kentucky
- Victim of mass shooting commits to staying strong during recent rash of gun violence
- Louisville woman injured in Cincinnati shooting leaving bank job to work with her nonprofit
- Louisville woman shot 12 times in Cincinnati mass shooting working to change laws
- Louisville Fifth Third exec shot 12 times told police 'Save my life for my kids'
- Louisville woman shot 12 times in Cincinnati mass shooting released from hospital
- Louisville woman wounded in Cincinnati mass shooting improving at hospital
- Louisville woman recovering after being shot 12 times in Cincinnati bank shooting
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.