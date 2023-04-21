LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A late night play in a Kentucky Lottery online game won a Louisville woman more than $148,000.
In a release, the lottery said Crystal Young was sitting up in bed last week, when she pulled up the lottery app on her phone. On a whim, she wagered $10 on the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game.
"I was just sitting there. I typically don’t play that game," she said. Young wagered $10 in free Bonus Bucks she had gotten from the Kentucky Lottery, and much to her surprise, she won. At first she didn't believe it.
"It was a total surprise," Young said. "When it hits, it shows my wins at the bottom of the screen. I was like, 'yeah, right.'"
Young's husband was already asleep, so she woke him up. "Honey, get up. It says I won the jackpot." He barely looked at her phone before falling back asleep. A few minutes later, he woke up and asked if she won the jackpot. "I think I did," she said.
Young was still skeptical. "I still thought maybe this is a scam." So she contacted Kentucky Lottery’s Customer Service to check and was told she would be receiving an email. Young then was notified that she had won the Bank Buster progressive jackpot of $148,499.06.
The couple didn't get much sleep, but after work, they drove to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville and picked up a check for $106,176.83 after taxes.
"I'm still in disbelief," Young said. They told lottery officials they need more time to think about what to do with their winnings.
