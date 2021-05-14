LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's underserved youth will now have better access to jobs and education.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Council members launched the Louisville Youth Network, a free, one-stop shop for youth resources funded through a $1 million budget allocation.
It's available to those aged 16 to 24 who are not in school, working or just need support.
Through the network, youth can get services and mentorship.
"The Office of Youth Development is really committed to transformational approaches that work across multiple institutions and organizations to make sure we that are shifting towards proactive solutions," said Dr. Billie Castle of the Office of Youth Development. "We need to shift the cultural values and political will to create equity in our community."
