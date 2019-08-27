LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A youth program in Louisville is getting a federal grant worth nearly $76,000.
YouthBuild is an AmeriCorps program that gives dozens of young people the opportunity to learn about taking care of the community, the environment and themselves, through career readiness.
"It's a way for them to sort of really be a part of their community and be civically engaged," said Joe Brindgardner, executive director of Serve Kentucky. "Secondly, it's an amazing way to build skill sets. We have found through some really deep dives that members in AmeriCorps that serve for a year -- they are building critical skill sets that are helping launch them into the workforce."
This is the first year YouthBuild Louisville has received the federal grant from AmeriCorps.
Additionally, YouthBuild says local donors have also put up more than $52,000, plus another $40,000 for educational awards, putting the total amount coming into the organization at roughly $151,000.
Brindgardner says those funds will allow five new YouthBuild members to dive into a hands-on learning experience. They'll utilize the campus greenhouse, vegetable garden and rain garden.
The new members will also complete 1,700 hours of community service and earn an educational scholarship, along with gaining other skill sets.
YouthBuild Louisville is hoping to renew the grant after its first year and expand the program to more members.
YouthBuild is still accepting candidates for the five new openings to utilize the grant. Anyone ages 16 to 24 interested in applying can call (502) 290-6121 or CLICK HERE for more information.
