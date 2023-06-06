LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved guanaco at the Louisville Zoo has died.
Louisville Zoo announced on Tuesday that Olivia, a female guanaco, was struggling with age-related arthritic changes and mobility issues that greatly impacted her quality of life. Zoo veterinarians decided on humane euthanasia last week.
Olivia was the last of her herd and was nearing her 25th birthday in June. The Louisville Zoo has cared for guanacos since the 1970s and have welcomed 43 chulengos, guanaco babies, over the years.
"Olivia brought smiles to guest and staff alike for decades," Louisville Zoo posted. "She has a treasured place in our Zoo's history and will live on forever in our hearts and memories."
