LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is being filled with new life thanks to multiple recent births, and another is on the way.
"Oh we've been having a great year this year," said Steven Taylor, assistant director of conservation, education, and collections at the Louisville Zoo.
In late April, Tonie, a 20-year-old harbor seal. The female pup shares a birthday with her mother. A harbor seal named Oscar is the pup's father.
The Louisville Zoo is asking the public to help decide between three names for the pup. Sticking with the award-theme names like mom and dad, the options for the pup are Emmy, Grammy and Nobel. To vote on a name and donate to the zoo, click here.
The pup is still behind-the-scenes bonding with mom before being placed outside for the public to see.
"Unfortunately, this pup has not been gaining weight at the rate that we would hope to see so we've been talking to professionals all around the country, our veterinary staff is working very hard to do the best that we can for the pup and hopefully everything will turn out alright," said Taylor.
To view a live camera of Tonie and the pup, click here.
Another new addition to the zoo includes a zebra.
Azizi, a 6-year-old mountain zebra, gave birth a female foal just before midnight on May 12. The newest resident of the zoo weights 71 pounds and was found strong and healthy during her neonatal exam.
She doesn't have a name yet, but the zoo says one will be announced soon. She is already out for the public to see and Thursday, was running around with mom.
"A great little girl, young filly, really glad to see that animal here -- first time mom, so her first offspring," said Taylor.
After being closed for around 90 days due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Louisville Zoo is gearing up for the summer months with crowds that won't be restricted.
"It's really exciting to see the numbers of people come to the zoo," said Taylor. "We really like guests to be able to come here to get away from COVID, relax a little bit, get away from your troubles, come to the Zoo and see some really interesting animals doing very interesting things."
Some of the most interest and attention is given to the new life created in recent months.
Giraffe Kianga is also expecting her first offspring. The zoo announced her pregnancy earlier this month.
"Kianga's doing extremely well," said Taylor. "We're expecting a calf, literally any time."
Zoo officials say there will likely be a naming contest for the baby giraffe once it is born.
While the crowds come to see the animals and enjoy the attractions, some animals might like the return of attention, according to Taylor.
"I think a lot of animals actually missed having guests in the park, I know staff did," Taylor said, referencing COVID closures. "It's really nice to see people coming back and being able to visit."
The zoo has also had a number of birds that have bred this year for the first time.
"We actually work to help save species," said Taylor.
Louisville Zoo's Wild Lights exhibit is continuing to go on until June 5. The light show features thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.
