LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The baby boom continues at the Louisville Zoo.
Azizi, a 6-year-old mountain zebra, gave birth the female foal just before midnight on May 12.
The newest resident of the zoo weights 71 pounds and was found strong and healthy during her neonatal exam. She has not been named yet.
The Zoo welcomed a new female zebra foal on May 12!Mom Azizi and the filly are both doing well. Our new filly is keeping mom busy and guests enthralled with her #ZebraZoomies in the Africa Zone.Zoo Babies presented by @NortonChildrens Follow the Journey https://t.co/gU2LVYWlJp pic.twitter.com/A2CsAQXbid— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) May 18, 2022
Zoo officials said the filly is already running around and keeping her mom busy. Guests can visit the pair in the Africa zone of the zoo.
“We are ecstatic to have so much to celebrate this spring. These new offspring will be wonderful ambassadors to tell the stories of their species,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “We look forward to watching this new filly grow with our community and sharing news about our pending giraffe birth.”
The Louisville Zoo welcomed its first harbor seal birth in May, and a giraffe is expected to have her calf soon at the zoo.
