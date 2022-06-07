LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is now certified sensory inclusive.
KultureCity certified the zoo after training staff about recognizing signs that a visitor may be in a sensory overload situation.
The zoo said sensory sensitivities or challenges are often experienced by those with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions.
Sensory bags will be available for zoo visitors. They include noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.
The items in the bag will help if anyone feels overwhelmed by the environment at the zoo. Bags can be reserved in advance by clicking here. Zoo officials said guests can also get a bag in person at the wheelchair and stroller rental booth in the main plaza of the zoo.
Families can download the KultureCity App to see what sensory features are available at the zoo.
For a link to download the app and for more information about the zoo's sensory initiative, click here.
