LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monarch butterflies have new habitats in Louisville.
The Louisville Zoo partnered with Bellarmine University and Seven Counties Services to plant pollinator habitats to support monarch butterfly conservation.
On Saturday, a habitat was planted on Bellarmine's campus as part of the Zoo's 'Monarchs and Milkweed Pollinator Habitat Project.'
According to a news release, the zoo became a program partner of the AZA SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) North American monarch butterfly initiative.
The habitat on the college campus is a monarch waystation at the Child and Family West clinic.
The monarch butterflies, an endangered species, has seen its habitat decline about 80% over the last 30 years.
"One of the best ways that we can help them is by planting native species of plants, especially milkweed," Dr. Kate Bulinski, associated professor of environmental sciences at Bellarmine University, said. "Milkweed is a plant where the caterpillars eat and monarch butterflies lay their eggs. So the more that we can plant plants like that, the healthier the monarch population will be."
Bellarmine will also use the garden as an educational resource and to make the campus more pollinator-friendly.
A pollinator garden was planted at Seven Counties Services on West Broadway on Oct. 8.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.