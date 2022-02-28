LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The free walking club at the Louisville Zoo is returning March 1.
Those who are members of the club can walk a 1.1-mile path through the zoo for free between March 1 and Oct. 31.
The path includes flat areas and some hills "with the sights and sounds of the zoo," according to a news release.
Membership is not required to be part of the club, but if any walkers want to visit the exhibits at the zoo, they will have enter it again after 10 a.m.
The walking club meets daily from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. To register for free, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.