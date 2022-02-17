LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The local American Red Cross got a big donation Thursday to help sickle cell patients.
The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation presented the Louisville chapter with a $10,000 check. The money will help increase blood donation opportunities for African Americans.
More than 100,000 Americans suffer from sickle cell disease, and many of them are African American.
Blood transfusions increase the number of normal red blood cells, helping to deliver oxygen throughout the body.
"It's really important to make sure we have the blood supply available for the patients that need it when they need it most," said Jeremy Jarvi of the American Red Cross.
Experts say each person with sickle cell disease may need several transfusions a year, and a blood type match is usually found in donors of the same race.
