LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's drinking water is getting national attention for its purity and cleanliness.
According to a news release Tuesday, Louisville Water Company was presented with the highest award possible from the American Water Works Association's Partnership for Safe Water: the Phase IV Distribution Presidents Award.
Louisville Water President Spencer Bruce accepted the award at the association's annual conference Monday in San Antonio.
According to the release, the company is one of only five water utilities in the U.S. to receive the award.
The water company said it received the ward because of its efforts to deliver superior quality drinking water "above and beyond EPA standards."
"Louisville Water has a team-based approach for outstanding water quality," the news release states.
The utility went on to tout its two water treatment plants.
"That's where a team of scientists complete more than 200 tests daily on water samples to verify the H2O traveling to your faucet is safe," the news release states. "Next, Louisville Water manages the water quality in the distribution system that delivers water to homes and businesses. The team maintains the infrastructure to reduce main breaks and monitors water pressure daily."
The water company said it also takes customer service seriously, responding to complaints.
"Ensuring high quality, safe water from the treatment plant throughout the distribution system and through our customers' taps is very challenging," said Vince Monks, manager of Distribution Water Quality. "Louisville Water has an expensive and growing system of over 4,200 miles of distribution pipes and transmission mains. Achieving Phase IV Distribution status is a result of the continuous improvement and water quality culture established at Louisville Water."
