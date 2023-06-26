LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people in the Louisville area are still without power after severe weather hit on Sunday evening.
Severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued for Jefferson County throughout the evening as hit winds and hail went through the area.
Kayla Ford, who lives in Louisville's east end, was putting her baby to bed when the first part of the storm hit. She said that's when part of a tree broke off and fell onto the window where three young children were watching the storm.
While the tree limb didn't go into the house, a second one did break through the roof of the baby's room.
"We were in the basement and then everything had been lifted," said Ford. "It was cleared so we came up and then within five seconds, there's just a loud noise, there was wind, and then the whole house shook."
The family has some water damage in the basement, but they do have power. Some friends stopped by on Monday afternoon to help them clean up.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, LG&E estimated 9,887 customers were without power. The utilities company serves 1,022,887 customers.
LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins said the utilities company has brought an additional 170 technicians to help with power restoration across its service areas. Collins said LG&E prioritizes restorations to firstly protect customers, residents and crews before then focusing on repair that includes work on restorative services.
Repair times depend on the amount of damage, according to Collins. Around 3,000 customers have had their power restored in the past three hours, according to LG&E's outage map.
Collins said LG&E expects to have estimated restoration times for remaining repairs across the system available by Monday evening.
