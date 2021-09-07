LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spurred on by the Delta variant has led to the cancellation of many events this fall. The latest blow came Tuesday, when NuLu Fest was canceled.
Rick Murphy, president of the NuLu Business Associated, said the annual festival was created 12 years ago to help introduce people across Metro Louisville to the East Market District.
"It was started basically as a marketing tool for the neighborhood," he said. "The first year, we had 5,000-6,000 people, and, I think, 40 vendor. “And in 2019, we had 40,000 people and 115 vendors."
Murphy said after the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, the board voted to cancel the annual festival for the second year in a row.
"We have 15 members. It was a unanimous vote," he said. "There's no way for us to monitor it or even keep it safe."
Murphy said the decision wasn’t easy and will have a significant impact on the NuLu businesses.
“It’s just one day, but it brings in about $200,000 in economic impact to the neighborhood and the vendors," he said. "Losing that again is another disappointment that should be completely manageable."
Employees of Buff City Soap, one of NuLu's newest businesses, were hoping for a boost from the festival.
"I was hoping it was going to be some good exposure to a lot of local people," said Michael Recktenwald, general manager of the store. "It was a little bit of a disappointment. We were hoping to find some new exposure to a lot of local people in the Louisville area, especially in the west end and the downtown area."
But despite the latest COVID-19 concerns, some festivals are still moving forward.
Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said the eight-day Gaslight Festival is still scheduled to begin Sunday and run through Sept. 19, but city officials are meeting several times a week to discuss the latest COVID-19 updates.
"It's a choice that we want you to make, and if you feel coming, come and enjoy the festival as it always has been," Dieruf said. "And it looks like Frankfort may lay the decision to the local people. That's the last we've heard, and we'll wait to see if that comes down.”
Dieruf said they’re taking steps to make sure the annual event is safe.
“We feel that we can make this safe and make it an outdoor event,” he said. “So it's going to be safe, it's going to be an outdoor event, and we'll give people the choice."
And although the Nulu Fest has been canceled, all of the stores on East Market Street plan to be open for business Sept. 18.
“There’s a lot of livelihood down here,” said Recktenwal, who's still happy with the decision to open a store in NuLu. “I’m sure when this is all behind us, we will definitely shine again."
